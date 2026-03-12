Left Menu

Tensions in the Gulf: Iran's Defiance and Global Energy Disruptions

Iran, led by new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, vows retaliation against the U.S., causing global energy disruptions. With attacks on tankers and blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices soar and tensions rise. President Trump claims victory, yet the conflict and its consequences remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:23 IST
Tensions in the Gulf: Iran's Defiance and Global Energy Disruptions
Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, made a public declaration on Thursday, stating intentions to avenge Iranian martyrs, maintain the Strait of Hormuz closure, and target U.S. bases. This was his first address since taking over the role from his deceased father, as broadcasted on state television.

In the Gulf, tensions escalated as two tankers caught fire in an Iraqi port following an assault by alleged Iranian explosive-laden boats. This incident intensified the strain on oil supplies in the Middle East, challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion of a quick victory in the region.

Global power dynamics shifted as the war, starting with a U.S.-Israeli campaign, disrupted energy supplies significantly. Amidst increased military actions, including Hezbollah's rocket volleys into Israel, oil prices surged above $100 a barrel, reflecting ongoing instability and challenges to energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026