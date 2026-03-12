Tensions in the Gulf: Iran's Defiance and Global Energy Disruptions

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, made a public declaration on Thursday, stating intentions to avenge Iranian martyrs, maintain the Strait of Hormuz closure, and target U.S. bases. This was his first address since taking over the role from his deceased father, as broadcasted on state television.

In the Gulf, tensions escalated as two tankers caught fire in an Iraqi port following an assault by alleged Iranian explosive-laden boats. This incident intensified the strain on oil supplies in the Middle East, challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion of a quick victory in the region.

Global power dynamics shifted as the war, starting with a U.S.-Israeli campaign, disrupted energy supplies significantly. Amidst increased military actions, including Hezbollah's rocket volleys into Israel, oil prices surged above $100 a barrel, reflecting ongoing instability and challenges to energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)