Iraq's Oil Output Faces New Challenges Amid Regional Tensions

Iraq's oil production has dropped significantly to around 1.4 million barrels per day amid regional tensions. The decline in exports and production is impacting Iraq's finances, which heavily depend on crude sales. The government is negotiating new routes to mitigate these disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq has reported a significant drop in crude oil production, now hovering around 1.4 million barrels per day, according to Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani. This is less than a third of Iraq's output prior to the conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Reports suggest a new strategy is in place to manage disruptions, with 200,000 bpd being moved by truck through neighboring countries. Iraq's primary southern oilfields have seen a 70% plunge to 1.3 million bpd due to export limitations through the Gulf amid ongoing conflicts.

The financial strain is palpable as the state budget relies heavily on oil revenues. To counteract losses, the oil ministry has reached out to the Kurdistan Regional Government about a possible pipeline to Turkey's Ceyhan port, though no response has been received. Meanwhile, plans to finalize an oil export agreement through Ceyhan are underway, as confirmed by Abdel-Ghani.

