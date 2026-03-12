Norway Urges Europe Against Gas Price Cap Amid Rising Costs
Norway's Prime Minister warns Europe not to impose a cap on natural gas prices despite soaring costs due to Middle East conflicts. He argues that capping prices could exacerbate demand issues amid reduced supply. The EU had previously refrained from gas caps after Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:34 IST
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has urged Europe not to impose a cap on natural gas prices, even as costs skyrocket due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, the European benchmark TTF gas contract surged by 60%. While the European Union considers price curbing measures, Stoere warns that a cap could increase demand amidst dwindling supply.
Stoere reassured that Norway will continue being a reliable energy supplier, opposing price caps similar to those considered during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa Calls for Urgent Ceasefire as Middle East Conflict Escalates
The TACO Risk: Trump's Middle East Conflict and the Shaking Energy Markets
Tensions Soar as Brent Crude Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
Oil Supply Disruption: Middle East Conflict's Global Impact
Historic Oil Supply Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict