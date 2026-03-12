Norway Urges Europe Against Gas Price Cap Amid Rising Costs

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has urged Europe not to impose a cap on natural gas prices, even as costs skyrocket due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, the European benchmark TTF gas contract surged by 60%. While the European Union considers price curbing measures, Stoere warns that a cap could increase demand amidst dwindling supply.

Stoere reassured that Norway will continue being a reliable energy supplier, opposing price caps similar to those considered during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)