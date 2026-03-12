Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Echoes in Parliament Amid Global Energy Disruptions

The Indian government dismisses claims of a fuel shortage amid global tensions, emphasizing stable domestic supply. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of compromising India's oil relations under US influence. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri rebuts, highlighting government's efforts in maintaining energy security during the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:36 IST
Fuel Crisis Echoes in Parliament Amid Global Energy Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has firmly denied any shortages in fuel supply, such as petrol, diesel, or kerosene, across the nation, despite opposition allegations pointing to gaps in handling the wider West Asia crisis. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri addressed these concerns in Parliament, guaranteeing stable domestic fuel delivery.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for allegedly compromising India's sovereign rights in oil dealings due to pressures from the US, especially amidst the US-Israel and Iran conflict that he claims could severely impact India's energy imports. He linked the crisis to Puri's alleged ties with American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Puri refuted these claims by showcasing India's strategic energy management and diplomatic efforts that ensured crude supply continuity from diversified sources. He stressed that the focus remains on minimizing consumer price hikes and guarding energy sources for domestic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026