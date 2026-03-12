Fuel Crisis Echoes in Parliament Amid Global Energy Disruptions

The Indian government has firmly denied any shortages in fuel supply, such as petrol, diesel, or kerosene, across the nation, despite opposition allegations pointing to gaps in handling the wider West Asia crisis. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri addressed these concerns in Parliament, guaranteeing stable domestic fuel delivery.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government for allegedly compromising India's sovereign rights in oil dealings due to pressures from the US, especially amidst the US-Israel and Iran conflict that he claims could severely impact India's energy imports. He linked the crisis to Puri's alleged ties with American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Puri refuted these claims by showcasing India's strategic energy management and diplomatic efforts that ensured crude supply continuity from diversified sources. He stressed that the focus remains on minimizing consumer price hikes and guarding energy sources for domestic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)