THINK Gas Ensures Uninterrupted Gas Supply Amid Global Volatility

THINK Gas, a significant entity in city gas distribution, maintains stable CNG and PNG supply across regions despite global energy market fluctuations. The firm supports uninterrupted services in line with India's priority allocation framework, focusing on household and essential transport needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

THINK Gas, a prominent company in the city gas distribution sector, has announced that the supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) remains stable despite global market volatility.

In its statement, THINK Gas emphasized there have been no disruptions in gas supply across its authorized regions, with prices staying unchanged for the time being. This stability is crucial for ensuring consistent energy availability.

The company credits the Indian government's proactive actions, such as invoking the Essential Commodities Act to issue the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, as key factors in maintaining uninterrupted gas services. This move is seen as vital amid potential disruptions in LNG shipments through strategic channels like the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

