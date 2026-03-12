Left Menu

India Navigates Energy Crisis with Temporary Fuel Policies as West Asia Disruptions Persist

India has temporarily reinstated kerosene for household use and coal for commercial entities due to disruptions in its energy supply chain from Gulf nations caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis. The government is implementing measures to ensure LPG distribution, tap alternative sources, and prevent hoarding amidst panic buying.

India has reinstated kerosene for domestic use and allowed coal for commercial establishments as the West Asia crisis disrupts energy supplies. Efforts are focused on prioritizing household LPG distribution and exploring alternative fuel sources amid supply chain challenges from Gulf countries.

The government has allocated an additional 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene while encouraging the use of biomass and RDF pellets in the hospitality segment. This decision follows disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel for India's energy imports, imposing a significant impact on its supply lines.

To manage the situation, LPG production has been boosted by 28%, with a focus on maintaining supply to households. Despite panic buying driven by consumer anxiety, India assures no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, underpinned by an expanded delivery authentication code and regulated LPG sales to thwart black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

