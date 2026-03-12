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Navigating Tensions: Oil Vessels Cross Hormuz to Reach India

Amidst the West Asia conflict that hampers energy shipments via the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vessel carrying Saudi Arabian crude oil reached Mumbai, with another heading to Paradip. India's energy supply chain remains stressed as it seeks alternative sources, while prioritizing domestic fuel consumption and safety of maritime operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:43 IST
Navigating Tensions: Oil Vessels Cross Hormuz to Reach India
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In a significant development, a foreign-flagged vessel carrying one million barrels of Saudi Arabian crude oil successfully navigated the conflict-ridden Strait of Hormuz to dock in Mumbai. This comes as another very large crude carrier, laden with Iraqi crude, heads towards Indian shores at Paradip in Odisha.

The conflict in West Asia, initiated by hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran, has disrupted the critical maritime corridor. The Strait of Hormuz channels over half of India's oil imports. However, the navigation of these tankers suggests tentative movements in an otherwise volatile region.

With shipments largely halted, India, consuming over 5 million barrels daily, is turning to alternative suppliers like Russia. The government has prioritized domestic fuel needs, curtailing industrial usage. Prices for household cooking gas have risen for the first time in months as supply constraints push the government to ensure residential energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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