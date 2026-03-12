Bombay High Court Takes Action on LPG Supply Amid Iranian Crisis

The Bombay High Court is scrutinizing the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd over alleged failures in prioritizing domestic LPG supply amid the ongoing energy crisis due to the Iran war. The court's action stems from a petition by six LPG distributors in Nagpur, who claim the firm is not aligning with government directives to prioritize domestic supply.

The petition argues that disruptions in global crude supply, fueled by the conflict, have constrained LPG production, necessitating a firm stance on prioritizing domestic needs. The six distributors have repeatedly reached out to Confidence Petroleum to halt LPG exports in favor of increasing domestic supply but to no avail, leading them to seek the court's intervention.

During the hearing, the High Court issued notices to related parties, mandating adherence to governmental policies that prioritize domestic LPG supplies. This decision is crucial as Maharashtra faces potential business repercussions, including operational challenges for hotels and industries relying on steady LPG supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)