Puducherry Ensures Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Amidst Rumors

The Puducherry government has established monitoring committees at various levels to manage the uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders across the Union territory. This move aims to maintain seamless distribution and address any local issues promptly.

According to a release from the Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, these committees will liaise directly with Oil Marketing Companies and distribution agencies to ensure no disruption in supply. Recent high-level discussions with OMCs have confirmed adequate stock availability, dismissing any rumors of shortages as false and misleading.

The director stressed that domestic consumers would receive exclusive access to LPG cylinders as per ministry guidelines, warning that diversion for commercial use could result in legal consequences. The public is advised against panic buying, which may disrupt distribution and advised to report grievances to the relevant department.

