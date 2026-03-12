Left Menu

EU's Flexible Gas Import Rules: A Boost for Azerbaijan?

The European Commission plans to offer flexibility in enforcing EU gas import rules, particularly benefiting Azerbaijan amid the Russian gas phase-out. This guidance, aimed at avoiding supply disruptions during the Iran crisis, allows certain non-Russian gas suppliers, like Azerbaijan, easier pipeline and LNG entry to the EU.

Updated: 12-03-2026 22:36 IST
The European Commission is poised to introduce flexibility in enforcing EU gas import regulations, sources reveal. This strategic move is expected to benefit Azerbaijan significantly as Europe seeks alternatives amid its ongoing phase-out of Russian gas supplies.

The guidance, anticipated before March 18, aims to prevent restrictions from unintentionally disrupting gas supplies, crucial during the current Iran crisis. Concerns have arisen over the possibility of current rules impeding vital deliveries needed for stabilizing the European market.

Notably, the rules require prior origin proof for certain non-Russian sources. Azerbaijan, which routed 4% of EU gas last year via Turkey, stands to gain from this potential softening, aligning with the EU's strategy against rigid regulations that might stifle cargo flow and impact readiness.

