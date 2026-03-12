Russia Denounces U.S. Over Alleged Threats to Cuba

Russia has expressed strong opposition to what it perceives as threats and blackmail by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a possible 'takeover' of Cuba, a nation closely allied with Moscow.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated Russia's readiness to provide comprehensive political and diplomatic aid to Cuba, while urging for a peaceful resolution to the escalating tension with the United States.

President Trump recently commented on Cuba's challenging situation, pointing out that the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was handling the concerns, hinting at the possibility of a 'friendly takeover'. These remarks have sparked further diplomatic discord.

