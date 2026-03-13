Left Menu

Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Iran's Defiance Shakes Global Markets

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against the U.S. and Israel. An escalation in conflict with Israel and targeted strikes in the region have disrupted global energy supplies, causing oil prices to surge and stock markets to falter.

Updated: 13-03-2026 04:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 04:19 IST
The newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, has pledged to maintain the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz in a bid to exert pressure on the United States and Israel. His bold declaration marks his first public remarks since succeeding his late father.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu countered with a veiled threat against Iran's leadership while defending military actions that have resulted in thousands of Iranian casualties and market volatility in the global energy sector. The conflict has notably impacted oil prices, which saw a 9% surge, raising concerns about sustained high costs.

No photos of Khamenei have surfaced following an Israeli strike that claimed his family's lives, adding to the tension. In light of these developments, the global community faces mounting instability as military and economic pressures escalate.

