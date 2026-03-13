Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Iran's Defiance Shakes Global Markets

The newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, has pledged to maintain the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz in a bid to exert pressure on the United States and Israel. His bold declaration marks his first public remarks since succeeding his late father.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu countered with a veiled threat against Iran's leadership while defending military actions that have resulted in thousands of Iranian casualties and market volatility in the global energy sector. The conflict has notably impacted oil prices, which saw a 9% surge, raising concerns about sustained high costs.

No photos of Khamenei have surfaced following an Israeli strike that claimed his family's lives, adding to the tension. In light of these developments, the global community faces mounting instability as military and economic pressures escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)