Turmoil in Emerging Markets: Equities Dip Amid Escalating Iran Conflict
Emerging market assets face consecutive weekly losses as investors shy away from risk due to ongoing Iran conflict. Equities and currencies weak globally, with energy price volatility adding to economic uncertainty. Governments implement measures to mitigate market shock amid fluctuating economic forecasts and political tensions.
Emerging market assets are experiencing a second consecutive week of losses, with investors retreating from risky bets amid the unresolved Iran conflict. The MSCI index saw a 1.4% drop, culminating in a nearly 2% weekly loss, reflecting widespread aversion to these volatile markets.
Heightened tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's strong rhetoric against Iran have amplified market instability. Stock markets in Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Doha are bracing for significant downturns amid sustained regional conflict, reflecting intensified financial strain.
Governments globally are scrambling to alleviate disruptions from sharp energy price fluctuations. Efforts include India's emergency measures and Poland's financial precautions, as regional economies like Turkey grapple with inflation fears linked to the conflict's impact on oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Climbs as Energy Prices Spark Global Economic Concerns
Dollar Soars Amid Escalating Energy Prices and Global Tensions
Surging Energy Prices Propel Dollar to New Heights Amid Geopolitical Tensions
European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness
India's OMCs Struggle Amid Volatile Global Energy Prices