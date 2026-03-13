Left Menu

Turmoil in Emerging Markets: Equities Dip Amid Escalating Iran Conflict

Emerging market assets face consecutive weekly losses as investors shy away from risk due to ongoing Iran conflict. Equities and currencies weak globally, with energy price volatility adding to economic uncertainty. Governments implement measures to mitigate market shock amid fluctuating economic forecasts and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market assets are experiencing a second consecutive week of losses, with investors retreating from risky bets amid the unresolved Iran conflict. The MSCI index saw a 1.4% drop, culminating in a nearly 2% weekly loss, reflecting widespread aversion to these volatile markets.

Heightened tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's strong rhetoric against Iran have amplified market instability. Stock markets in Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Doha are bracing for significant downturns amid sustained regional conflict, reflecting intensified financial strain.

Governments globally are scrambling to alleviate disruptions from sharp energy price fluctuations. Efforts include India's emergency measures and Poland's financial precautions, as regional economies like Turkey grapple with inflation fears linked to the conflict's impact on oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

