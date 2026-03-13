Turmoil in Emerging Markets: Equities Dip Amid Escalating Iran Conflict

Emerging market assets are experiencing a second consecutive week of losses, with investors retreating from risky bets amid the unresolved Iran conflict. The MSCI index saw a 1.4% drop, culminating in a nearly 2% weekly loss, reflecting widespread aversion to these volatile markets.

Heightened tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's strong rhetoric against Iran have amplified market instability. Stock markets in Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Doha are bracing for significant downturns amid sustained regional conflict, reflecting intensified financial strain.

Governments globally are scrambling to alleviate disruptions from sharp energy price fluctuations. Efforts include India's emergency measures and Poland's financial precautions, as regional economies like Turkey grapple with inflation fears linked to the conflict's impact on oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)