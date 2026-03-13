Left Menu

European Stocks Stumble Amid Middle East Turmoil and Surging Oil Prices

European stocks faced a downturn as the escalating conflict in Iran raised alarm over global energy supplies. The price of oil climbed, affecting inflation and interest rate forecasts. Investors turned to the U.S. dollar for safety, leading to fluctuations in currency markets and concerns about prolonged economic volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks took a hit on Friday, with investors grappling with the ongoing conflict in Iran, which has severely disrupted global energy supplies and intensified inflation anxieties, altering the outlook for interest rates.

The price of oil, which has surged 40% since the onset of the war, hovered above $100 per barrel, its highest since mid-2022. Prices showed some moderation on Friday after the U.S. government's issuance of a 30-day license allowing countries to purchase previously sanctioned Russian oil stranded at sea.

Europe's STOXX 600 dropped 0.6% in early trading, setting the index on track for a 6.1% decrease for March, marking its largest two-week slump in a year. Amidst these fluctuations, the U.S. dollar has emerged as a safe-haven, exerting pressure on other global currencies.

