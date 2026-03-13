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Karnataka Faces Commercial Gas Supply Hitch Amid West Asia Conflict

Karnataka faces a commercial gas cylinder shortage, impacting hotels and restaurants for about a week due to supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict. Essential services such as hospitals and schools will continue receiving supplies. Minister K H Muniyappa assures improvement soon, with efforts to curb black marketing in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:30 IST
Karnataka Faces Commercial Gas Supply Hitch Amid West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a West Asia conflict, Karnataka is experiencing a shortage of commercial gas cylinders, impacting hotels and restaurants for a week or ten days due to a supply crunch, stated Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday. The Minister emphasized that essential services like hospitals and hostels will continue to receive gas supplies.

Addressing the Legislative Council, Muniyappa highlighted that although current stocks are low, oil companies promise to supply 20-25% of existing stock to critical services. The Minister urged patience from hotels and recommended the use of electric stoves until the situation normalizes. He noted that two vessels have arrived from the Middle East, with more expected, which could alleviate the shortages.

To combat illegal activities such as black marketing, the Minister tasked district deputy commissioners and law enforcement to act against unlawful practices in gas supply. Reports have emerged of cylinders being sold at inflated prices, prompting police vigilance to prevent exploitation during the supply crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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