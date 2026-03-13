Amadou Soukouna's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Victory for Rajasthan United

In a nail-biting match on Friday, Amadou Soukouna's crucial injury-time goal led Rajasthan United to a tense 3-2 triumph over Namdhari Sports Academy in the Indian Football League.

Rajasthan initially surged ahead early with Soukouna opening the scoring in the 13th minute and Pedro Astray's goal in the 57th extending their lead. However, Namdhari responded strongly in the match's final moments, equalizing with strikes from Manvir Singh and Najib Ibrahim.

Soukouna's decisive second goal in stoppage time clinched the season's first win for Rajasthan United, catapulting them to fourth position in the standings. Meanwhile, Namdhari is left to contend with a ninth-place standing after the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)