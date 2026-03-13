Left Menu

Amadou Soukouna's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Victory for Rajasthan United

Rajasthan United secured a 3-2 victory against Namdhari Sports Academy after a thrilling injury-time goal by Amadou Soukouna. Despite Namdhari's late comeback, the win marked Rajasthan’s first in the season, placing them fourth on the league table, while Namdhari remains at ninth position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:29 IST
Amadou Soukouna's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Victory for Rajasthan United
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting match on Friday, Amadou Soukouna's crucial injury-time goal led Rajasthan United to a tense 3-2 triumph over Namdhari Sports Academy in the Indian Football League.

Rajasthan initially surged ahead early with Soukouna opening the scoring in the 13th minute and Pedro Astray's goal in the 57th extending their lead. However, Namdhari responded strongly in the match's final moments, equalizing with strikes from Manvir Singh and Najib Ibrahim.

Soukouna's decisive second goal in stoppage time clinched the season's first win for Rajasthan United, catapulting them to fourth position in the standings. Meanwhile, Namdhari is left to contend with a ninth-place standing after the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026