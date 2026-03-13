U.S.-Russia-Iran Dynamics: Trump Weighs In
In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be offering some support to Iran. Trump speculated on these international dynamics while also acknowledging the perception of U.S. support for Ukraine in ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
In an interview broadcasted by Fox News Radio on Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump speculated about the potential involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in aiding Iran.
Trump suggested that Putin might be extending a helping hand to Iran, while drawing a parallel to U.S. assistance to Ukraine.
The comments were made during Trump's appearance on 'The Brian Kilmeade Show', highlighting the complex geopolitical relationships among these nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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