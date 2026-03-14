U.S. Stock Market Erupts Amid Crude Oil Chaos
U.S. stocks closed the week down, as volatile oil prices and war tensions in Iran unsettled investors. Major indexes, including the Dow and Nasdaq, fell, while crude oil prices rose due to geopolitical tensions. Economic indicators showed mixed signals, with significant declines in financial and technology sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 02:14 IST
U.S. stock markets closed the week with declines, driven by unstable oil prices and geopolitical issues in Iran affecting global oil supply.
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all registered losses, while oil prices surged. These developments come amid reports of spreading conflict and economic uncertainty.
Financial and technology sectors particularly felt the impact as global tensions persisted, with interest rates expected to remain steady.
(With inputs from agencies.)