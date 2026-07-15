Senate Democrats Halt $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Amid Iran Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Senate Democrats have halted a $1.15 trillion annual defense policy bill on Tuesday. The move showcases their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to engage U.S. forces in the ongoing Iran conflict without proper congressional consultation.

Despite a 50-46 vote in favor, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) failed to pass the procedural threshold of 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate. The opposition was primarily along party lines, with significant dissent evident among Democratic members of the Armed Services Committee.

Critics argue the bill implicitly endorses Trump's military strategy against Iran, coinciding with his administration's recent escalation tactics, including a naval blockade of Iranian ports. With Republicans stressing national security, Democrats remain wary of disproportionate military spending amidst domestic cuts.