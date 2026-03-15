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Missile Fragment Hits U.S. Consul in Israel

An Iranian missile fragment struck a residential building used by the U.S. consul in Israel, according to Israeli media reports. Details on the incident were not immediately provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:03 IST
Missile Fragment Hits U.S. Consul in Israel
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An Iranian missile fragment has reportedly hit a residential building used by the U.S. consul in Israel, as per reports from Israeli media published on Sunday.

Details regarding the incident remain sparse, with the reports not elaborating further on the circumstances or consequences of the strike.

The event has sparked concern, but no official statements have been released by either U.S. or Israeli officials thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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