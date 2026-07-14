Ukraine Bolsters Defense with Franco-Italian Systems and Rafale Jets

Ukraine has secured a European loan facility to purchase next-generation air defense systems and Rafale fighter jets from France and Italy, marking a significant upgrade to its military capabilities. The deal, formalized in agreements between Kyiv and Paris on Tuesday, also includes the production of key Western missiles in Ukraine.

The initial order comprises 16 Rafale aircraft, part of a planned 100-fleet to be financed by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan programme. Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is expected to commence in France by 2026, with the first four aircraft to be delivered after training completion.

Ukraine will deploy new SAMP/T-NG air and missile defense systems, becoming the first nation to use this Franco-Italian system in combat. Additionally, France and Italy have authorized the local production of Aster 30 interceptor missiles, AASM guided bombs, and SCALP cruise missiles, significantly deepening defense-industrial cooperation with Kyiv.