India Strengthens Influence in Global Food Standards at CAC49

India marked significant strides at the 49th Codex Alimentarius Commission Session held in Geneva, from July 6th to 10th. Successfully, seven Codex standards and guidelines were adopted under India's leadership, underscoring its pivotal role in developing science-based international food standards, an official release revealed on Tuesday.

The Commission notably approved India's proposal to initiate the creation of a Codex Standard for Cashew Kernels. Led by Rajit Punhani, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Indian delegation actively engaged in discussions alongside technical experts from FSSAI and the Spices Board, contributing to these landmark decisions.

Highlights of India's achievements include the adoption of Codex Standards for Dried Coriander Seeds and Fresh Curry Leaves, enhancing trade for these essential commodities. Further, five Codex texts were adopted under India's co-chairmanship, including standards for Vanilla and Large Cardamom, guidelines on safe water use in food processing, control measures for Campylobacter and Salmonella in chicken, and clear labeling guidelines for prepackaged foods.

A remarkable achievement was the Commission's endorsement of India's cashew kernel standard proposal, which received strong support from Codex Members. This standard aims to establish harmonized international quality and safety criteria for cashews, facilitating global trade and reducing technical barriers, thereby boosting India's export competitiveness.

In addition, India was elected as Co-Chair of the Electronic Working Group on New Food Sources and Production Systems. This position will involve scrutinizing regulatory frameworks and ensuring the integration of Codex risk analysis principles. India's participation in CAC49 reaffirms its commitment to enhancing global food safety standards through international cooperation and scientific advancement.

India remains dedicated to collaborating with the Codex Alimentarius Commission, FAO, WHO, and other Member Countries to develop science-based, transparent, and globally harmonized food standards that promote food safety, consumer protection, and equitable trade.