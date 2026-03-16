Battle for Bihar: NDA's Confidence vs RJD's Challenge in Rajya Sabha Polls

As the Rajya Sabha elections unfold in Bihar, competition between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) intensifies. NDA candidate and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha confidently asserted that all five NDA candidates would emerge victorious, despite not having a clear majority for their fifth seat.

Kushwaha dismissed the RJD's chances, suggesting that their political influence in Bihar was dwindling. However, RJD's National Working President Tejashwi Yadav remained hopeful, claiming that his party had bolstered support to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat from the NDA's grasp with backing from AIMIM and BSP.

The atmosphere is charged as voting takes place, a process Bihar has not witnessed since 2014. Enthusiastic turnout suggests significant support for the NDA, according to Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar. JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also voiced confidence, stating that the NDA's solid unity and trust will secure a decisive victory across all five seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)