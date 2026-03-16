Haryana Withdraws Case Against Professor for Comments on 'Operation Sindoor'
The Haryana government dropped charges against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, accused of making controversial comments about India's 'Operation Sindoor.' The Supreme Court's suggestion led to the case's closure as a gesture of leniency. The professor's comments were criticized for allegedly undermining national unity and disparaging women officers.
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The Haryana government has officially closed the case against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a history professor at Ashoka University, following his controversial remarks on 'Operation Sindoor,' India's counter-operation against Pakistan. This move comes following the Supreme Court's suggestion of treating the matter with leniency.
A bench led by Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the state's decision during a session where ASG S.V. Raju represented Haryana. The Guardian noted that despite a charge sheet being filed, the state chose not to pursue prosecution as a 'one-time magnanimity,' emphasizing the professor's distinguished academic background.
The decision follows a Supreme Court interim order from August 25, which barred a Magistrate from acknowledging the charges against Mahmudabad, who had been initially accused of promoting communal disharmony and insulting women officers in the armed forces through his social media posts.