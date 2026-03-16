Haryana Withdraws Case Against Professor for Comments on 'Operation Sindoor'

The Haryana government has officially closed the case against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a history professor at Ashoka University, following his controversial remarks on 'Operation Sindoor,' India's counter-operation against Pakistan. This move comes following the Supreme Court's suggestion of treating the matter with leniency.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the state's decision during a session where ASG S.V. Raju represented Haryana. The Guardian noted that despite a charge sheet being filed, the state chose not to pursue prosecution as a 'one-time magnanimity,' emphasizing the professor's distinguished academic background.

The decision follows a Supreme Court interim order from August 25, which barred a Magistrate from acknowledging the charges against Mahmudabad, who had been initially accused of promoting communal disharmony and insulting women officers in the armed forces through his social media posts.