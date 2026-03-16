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Himachal Pradesh Partners with NDDB to Boost Dairy Sector

Himachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with NDDB to enhance its dairy sector, focusing on advanced milk processing and bio-products. This initiative aims to improve milk production, create rural employment, and utilize the state's natural advantages, with products marketed under the 'HIM' brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh Partners with NDDB to Boost Dairy Sector
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with NDDB officials (Photo/@SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move to bolster the dairy industry in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that this initiative is set to augment milk processing capacity and foster employment for local farmers.

Addressing the media post-ceremony in Shimla, Sukhu emphasized the introduction of advanced milk processing technologies and related bio-products, marking a step towards strengthening the state's dairy infrastructure. "Following our initial 2023 agreement with NDDB for the Dagwar dairy project, this new MoU focuses on the operation of the Dagwar plant and enhancement of processing units using computerized quality control," he stated.

The Chief Minister confidently predicted that the upgraded infrastructure would usher in new livelihood prospects in rural areas. "Milk production, once significantly lower, has seen a rise, and the operational plant will establish dairy farming as a viable employment and business source," Sukhu added. The Chief Minister further noted the role of Himachal's pristine environment in advancing dairy-based industries, with products branded under 'HIM'.

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