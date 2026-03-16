Inflation Basket Revamped: Healthier Choices Take Center Stage

The latest update from the Office for National Statistics reveals that non-alcoholic beer and houmous have been added to the inflation calculation basket, highlighting a consumer shift towards healthier living.

Goods like motor homes, dashboard cameras, and pay-TV subscriptions are also included in the basket, signaling changes in lifestyle and technology use.

Additionally, the ONS will now gather price data from supermarket scanners, increasing the accuracy of its measurements while adjusting the method for hotel prices to reduce volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)