RJD MP Questions Timing of Election Dates Amidst Administrative Reshuffle

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Member of Parliament, Manoj Kumar Jha, raised concerns about the timing of the Election Commission of India's recent announcement of poll dates for five states. In conversation with ANI, Jha expressed skepticism over the Commission's decision amidst ongoing reshuffles of Governors and Lieutenant Governors.

Jha articulated that while he wasn't surprised by the move, it posed questions regarding the Commission's impartiality. He suggested that the Election Commission might have acted prematurely, affecting its perceived neutrality.

The assembly elections are scheduled to commence on April 9, covering states like Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Emphasizing the event's significance, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the polls as a 'festival of pride' and encouraged new voters to engage actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)