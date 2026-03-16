Sunsure Energy Secures Major Debt Financing for Renewable Expansion

Sunsure Energy, a major player in India's renewable energy sector, has announced a significant milestone in its expansion efforts. The company secured ₹606.22 crore in debt financing for multiple renewable energy projects. This financial backing was secured from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited and RBL Bank.

The package includes ₹461.76 crore from Aseem Infrastructure Finance for solar projects in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and ₹144.46 crore in refinancing from RBL Bank. This will support over 242 MWp of solar capacity, supplying power to commercial and industrial customers through long-term PPAs, and is expected to generate approximately 300 million units of clean electricity annually.

Shashank Sharma, Founder and CEO of Sunsure Energy, emphasized the importance of these financings for their missions in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Sunsure aims to play a pivotal role in India's clean energy aspirations, with targeted expansion across key industrial states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)