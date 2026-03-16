Fashion in Crisis: Argentina's Textile Industry Faces Stark Challenges

Buenos Aires Fashion Week is traditionally a platform for both established and emerging designers within Argentina's vibrant fashion landscape. Yet this year, the fashion world is overshadowed by a severe crisis in the textile sector, exacerbated by the influx of ultra-cheap imports, predominantly from China.

President Javier Milei's economic reforms, including tariff cuts and deregulated cross-border e-commerce, have intensified these challenges. While benefiting areas like agriculture, these policies have put immense pressure on local apparel industries.

The consequences are stark: declining sales, increased reliance on Chinese fashion platforms, and a workforce struggling to adapt. The Argentine textiles sector is shrinking as manufacturers face mounting difficulties to sustain operations amid this economic turbulence.