Switch to PNG: Gas Companies Roll Out Lucrative Incentives

City gas distribution companies are incentivizing consumers to transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) as part of initiatives to alleviate LPG supply pressures. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) in Delhi and Mahanagar Gas Ltd in Mumbai have announced attractive offers for domestic and commercial users.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has noted a decline in LPG refill bookings, potentially due to changes in consumer behavior. While domestic LPG supplies remain stable, disruptions in energy transit routes continue to impact India's gas sector.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has urged city gas distributors to enhance outreach efforts, facilitating PNG connections where networks allow. Meanwhile, essential services, industries, and commercial sectors experience challenges due to gas shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)