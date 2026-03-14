Induction Stoves Surge Amid LPG Crisis in Himachal Pradesh

Sales of induction stoves and electric burners have surged in Himachal Pradesh's capital amidst a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. This crisis has severely impacted the hospitality sector, prompting many hoteliers and dhaba owners to switch to electric appliances to maintain their kitchen operations.

According to Diveyesh, an appliance showroom owner, the demand for both commercial and domestic electric burners is at an all-time high. "We used to sell three to four units per week, but now we sell eight to nine pieces a day," Diveyesh noted. Panic buying has also been reported, with S N Sharma, a salesman at an appliance shop, stating that sales have increased from one to two units a day to eight.

The crisis comes after a government revision prioritizing domestically produced natural gas, influenced by wider geopolitical tensions in West Asia. As a result, small eateries and street vendors face significant challenges, with some looking to alternate forms of employment until the situation stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)