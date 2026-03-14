Induction Stoves Surge Amid LPG Crisis in Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, the sales of induction stoves and electric burners have soared as commercial LPG shortages impact residents and businesses. The hospitality sector has been particularly affected, with establishments switching to electric appliances. Government policy changes and geopolitical tensions further exacerbate the crisis.
- Country:
- India
Sales of induction stoves and electric burners have surged in Himachal Pradesh's capital amidst a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. This crisis has severely impacted the hospitality sector, prompting many hoteliers and dhaba owners to switch to electric appliances to maintain their kitchen operations.
According to Diveyesh, an appliance showroom owner, the demand for both commercial and domestic electric burners is at an all-time high. "We used to sell three to four units per week, but now we sell eight to nine pieces a day," Diveyesh noted. Panic buying has also been reported, with S N Sharma, a salesman at an appliance shop, stating that sales have increased from one to two units a day to eight.
The crisis comes after a government revision prioritizing domestically produced natural gas, influenced by wider geopolitical tensions in West Asia. As a result, small eateries and street vendors face significant challenges, with some looking to alternate forms of employment until the situation stabilizes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis Averted? The Battle to Restore LPG Supply in Bhopal's Hospitality Sector
Kerala's Tourism and Hospitality Sector Faces Crisis Amid Cooking Gas Shortage
Kitchen Revolution: Electric Appliances Surge Amid Gas Supply Concerns
Chaat Vendors in Indore Turn to Electric Appliances Amid LPG Shortage
Gas Crunch Threatens Andhra's Hospitality Sector Amid West Asia Turmoil