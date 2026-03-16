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Kering's Strategic Gem: A New Era for Jewelry Division

Kering has announced the formation of a new jewelry division, consolidating brands like Boucheron and Pomellato under Jean-Marc Duplaix. This restructuring is part of CEO Luca de Meo's broader effort to revamp the group, spotlighting jewelry as a growth area amid industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:37 IST
Kering's Strategic Gem: A New Era for Jewelry Division
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Kering is set to launch a new dedicated jewelry division, integrating its prestigious brands, including Boucheron and Pomellato, under the experienced leadership of Jean-Marc Duplaix, the company revealed this Monday.

This strategic move forms a component of a broader restructuring spearheaded by CEO Luca de Meo, formerly of Renault. The aim is to enhance oversight and boost production capabilities within Kering's jewelry sector, seen as more resilient than the fashion industry, which has suffered sector-wide declines. This resilience mirrors successes seen by competitors like Richemont, owner of Cartier, noted for thriving even amidst broader industry downturns.

Luca de Meo emphasized the potential for expansion in the jewelry sector, where Kering's presence is not as pronounced. He indicated the need for centralizing roles within the company, which traditionally operated as a holding structure. Additionally, Kering plans to overhaul its financial reporting, separating revenue streams for Fashion & Leather Goods, Jewelry, and Eyewear, and will henceforth detail its largest brand, Gucci, in its reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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