U.S. Intensifies Strikes in Iran Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed that the United States maintains its original military objectives in Iran, which include dismantling missile launchers and the defense industrial base. These objectives have been a focal point since strikes commenced on February 28.

As part of the campaign, the U.S. has targeted a significant number of Iranian naval assets and insists that its operations are steadfastly on track. However, Iran continues to retain considerable missile capabilities, posing challenges to American efforts.

Meanwhile, the escalation has led to soaring gas prices, partly due to Iranian retaliation against energy infrastructure. Considering future operations, discussions involve deploying additional troops to protect vital oil corridors like the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)