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Energy Market Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Sparks Global Crisis

Energy prices surged following an attack by Iran on Qatar's LNG complex, impacting global gas and oil markets. The conflict, involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, has caused fear and speculation about prolonged shortages and inflation. European inflation rates are expected to rise, prompting international calls for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:43 IST
Energy Market Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Sparks Global Crisis
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Energy prices soared on Thursday after Iran attacked the world's largest LNG complex in Qatar. The damage is expected to have long-lasting repercussions on global energy markets, as gas exports are disrupted for potentially three to five years, according to QatarEnergy's CEO, Saad al-Kaabi.

In retaliation for Israel's attack on its South Pars facilities, Iran targeted infrastructure across the region. The unfolding conflict has triggered widespread concerns about prolonged disruptions in global energy supplies, with gas prices in Europe jumping by up to 35% and oil prices soaring by 10% at their peak.

The European Central Bank has warned that the Middle Eastern conflict poses a significant risk to inflation stability in the eurozone. Calls for restraint and a ceasefire have been made by leading global powers to prevent further exacerbation of supply chain disruptions in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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