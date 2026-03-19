Trump's China Trip Rescheduled: Diplomatic Strategies Ahead
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his planned visit to China has been postponed for approximately six weeks. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump conveyed that the trip has been rescheduled and expressed optimism about the future diplomatic engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:54 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that his anticipated visit to China has been postponed by around a month and a half.
In remarks to reporters at the Oval Office, he stated, 'It's been reset, and we look forward to it.'
The delay comes amid ongoing discussions on various diplomatic and trade issues between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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