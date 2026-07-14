IndiGo Suspends Noida-Chandigarh Flights, Akasa Resumes Navi Mumbai Connections

IndiGo has suspended non-stop flights between Noida International Airport and Chandigarh Airport. Meanwhile, Akasa Air will resume its Noida-Navi Mumbai flights from October 1, boosting links between emerging aviation hubs. IndiGo, which began operations from Noida Airport on June 15, plans extensive connectivity to 16 Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:30 IST
IndiGo Suspends Noida-Chandigarh Flights, Akasa Resumes Navi Mumbai Connections
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

IndiGo, the prominent Indian airline, has decided to halt its non-stop flight services between Noida International Airport and Chandigarh Airport, a move confirmed by airline sources on Tuesday. This suspension comes shortly after the commencement of services from Noida's new airport last month.

In a contrasting development, Akasa Air has announced that it will be resuming flights connecting Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport starting from October 1. This move aims to expand the connectivity between these burgeoning aviation hubs.

IndiGo's operations from Noida International Airport began on June 15, marking the airline as the first to initiate services from the National Capital Region's newest aviation facility. The airline has outlined plans for direct connections to over 16 destinations across India, aiming to enhance accessibility between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and major metropolitan areas.

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