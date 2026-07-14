Uttar Pradesh Congress Challenges 'One Nation-One Election' Bill

The Uttar Pradesh Congress, led by President Ajay Rai, has voiced strong opposition to the proposed 'One Nation-One Election' bill, which is under consideration by a parliamentary committee. Rai contends that turning India's individualized election process into a unified undertaking does not serve the nation's best interests.

Rai's comments followed the Joint Parliamentary Committee's discussions in Lucknow regarding the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These bills propose the 'One Nation, One Election' framework nationwide. According to Rai, 'This certainly doesn't benefit the country. We continue to support the federal system. A complete overhaul is unnecessary, although changes are welcome. Numerous flaws in the One Nation-One Election proposal need addressing.'

The committee's Monday session included input from Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and officials from various departments, focusing on Simultaneous Elections. JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary noted widespread support for the proposal, stating, 'All stakeholders, including government officials and political entities, are being consulted. The people overwhelmingly desire a unified election process.'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai also confirmed his participation in stakeholder discussions in Lucknow. The JPC plans to finalize its report by July 17 for parliamentary submission.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to align Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. These bills, introduced last December, are under JPC review, aiming to implement synchronized elections nationwide.