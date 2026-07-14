Alan Ritchson Set to Brave the Storm in Netflix's 'Maelstrom'

Alan Ritchson, famed for his roles in 'Reacher' and 'War Machine', is in talks to star in Netflix's 'Maelstrom'. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film features a thrilling narrative of survival against mercenaries and a furious hurricane, enhanced by a revamped script from Mark Bianculli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:32 IST
Alan Ritchson Set to Brave the Storm in Netflix's 'Maelstrom'
Alan Ritchson (Photo/Instagram/@alanritchson). Image Credit: ANI

Alan Ritchson, widely recognized for his performances in 'Reacher' and 'War Machine,' is reportedly in negotiations to lead the cast of 'Maelstrom,' with direction by Jaume Collet-Serra, according to Variety.

The film promises an intense storyline, tracing the journey of a Federal Marshal tasked with protecting an arms dealer's fiancée poised for witness protection. The plot unfolds over a single tumultuous evening as a hurricane cuts off communication, intensifying the danger from relentless attackers and nature itself.

The original script, penned by the late Gregory Fitzpatrick, is currently being refreshed with modern character elements by screenwriter Mark Bianculli. 'Maelstrom' emerges as a flagship project in Robinov's Netflix deal, aligning producer Michael Robinov with Tabitha Shick and Talking Pictures, boosted by the revival success of 'Carry-On'.

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