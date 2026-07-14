Governor Gupta's Vision: Education as a Pillar for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has underscored the critical role of education in realizing the national vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Addressing the 36th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh University Court, the highest statutory body of the university, Gupta highlighted the significance of continuous enhancement in academic and research pursuits.

The Governor inaugurated the university's new digital studio and emphasized the development of curricula that combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills. Stressing the importance of expertise in modern fields like Artificial Intelligence and Green Technology, he advocated for regular university court meetings to address academic audits and foster an environment of innovation.

Gupta called for the integration of value-based education and Indian traditions into university programs. He urged the institution to adopt strategies promoting self-reliance and environmental conservation, reflecting societal and national service goals. Governor highlighted the university's initiatives to foster startup culture and skill development as part of its commitment to educational excellence.