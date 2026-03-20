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Sticky Prices: Easter Chocolate's Sweet Dilemma

Despite a drop in cocoa bean prices, Easter chocolate prices in the U.S. remain high. This is due to advance purchasing and inventory cycles by candy makers. Some price relief may occur by mid-2026. Easter candy spending is estimated at $3.3 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:47 IST
Sticky Prices: Easter Chocolate's Sweet Dilemma

This Easter, the high prices of chocolate eggs and bunnies are set to persist in the United States, despite a significant decrease in cocoa bean prices over the past year, according to a recent report.

David Branch, Sector Manager at Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, notes that candy manufacturers purchase cocoa well in advance, maintaining current prices due to hedging and existing inventory. 'Most Easter chocolates were produced when cocoa was still extremely expensive, so shoppers should expect prices similar to or slightly above Valentine's Day levels,' Branch stated.

Although cocoa futures have plummeted over 70% following a production recovery, the effects on retail pricing may not be felt until mid-2026. The Easter period, while smaller than Halloween or winter holidays, is heavily associated with chocolate, with about 90% of Easter baskets containing the sweet treat, according to the National Confectioners Association, with an estimated $3.3 billion in consumer spending expected this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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