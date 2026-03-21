Ukraine Strikes: Saratov Oil Refinery Hit
Ukraine's military targeted Russia's Saratov oil refinery, damaging key infrastructure including an oil refining unit and a vertical storage tank.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military launched a strategic strike on the Saratov oil refinery in Russia, resulting in significant damage to critical infrastructure.
The attack targeted and damaged an oil refining unit and a vertical storage tank, according to a statement released on Saturday.
This development marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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