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Ukraine Strikes: Saratov Oil Refinery Hit

Ukraine's military targeted Russia's Saratov oil refinery, damaging key infrastructure including an oil refining unit and a vertical storage tank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:29 IST
Ukraine Strikes: Saratov Oil Refinery Hit
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military launched a strategic strike on the Saratov oil refinery in Russia, resulting in significant damage to critical infrastructure.

The attack targeted and damaged an oil refining unit and a vertical storage tank, according to a statement released on Saturday.

This development marks an escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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