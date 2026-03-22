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Trump's Ultimatum: Open the Strait or Face Retaliation

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on a social media platform, threatening to target Iranian power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened within 48 hours. This bold statement raised tensions and highlighted the strategic importance of the narrow passage connecting oil-rich regions to the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:24 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Open the Strait or Face Retaliation
Donald Trump

In a bold statement on social media, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to launch attacks on Iranian power plants. His ultimatum comes with a 48-hour deadline demanding the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The post, shared on Truth Social, underscores escalating tensions between the United States and Iran over the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is vital for the global oil supply, making it a focal point of geopolitical interests.

The potential for military action emphasizes the urgency for diplomatic engagements as nations globally monitor the situation closely. Report by Christian Martinez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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