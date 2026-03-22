Global Tensions Surge Amid Conflicts and Crisis

In a recent surge of global conflicts, Ukrainian shelling resulted in civilian casualties in Russia's Belgorod region, while Russian attacks claimed lives in southeastern Ukraine, highlighting escalating tensions.

Amid growing geopolitical instability, a proposal by Donald Trump's Board of Peace was presented to Hamas, aiming for disarmament. Concurrently, the death of ex-FBI chief Robert Mueller, known for his investigation into Russian election interference, marked the end of an era.

In an energy-crisis backdrop, the G7 outlined steps to secure global energy supplies, especially in the threatened Strait of Hormuz, as Iran's aggressive maneuvers demand international attention. Meanwhile, a tragic industrial accident in South Korea underscored potential safety concerns in global industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)