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Tragic Helicopter Crash in Qatar's Waters

A tragic helicopter crash occurred in Qatar's territorial waters, resulting in the deaths of six people. Authorities are continuing operations to locate one missing individual. The crash was attributed to a technical malfunction during routine duty, according to the defense ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:45 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash in Qatar's Waters
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

A catastrophic helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters has claimed the lives of six individuals, with efforts underway to find a seventh person who remains missing, as announced by the interior ministry on Sunday.

The crash was caused by a technical malfunction during a routine duty operation, according to an earlier statement by the defense ministry.

This tragic incident underscores the critical importance of safety checks and maintenance in aviation operations, as authorities continue their search and rescue efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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