Tragic Helicopter Crash in Qatar's Waters

A catastrophic helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters has claimed the lives of six individuals, with efforts underway to find a seventh person who remains missing, as announced by the interior ministry on Sunday.

The crash was caused by a technical malfunction during a routine duty operation, according to an earlier statement by the defense ministry.

This tragic incident underscores the critical importance of safety checks and maintenance in aviation operations, as authorities continue their search and rescue efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)