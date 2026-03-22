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Cuba Struggles to Restore Power Amid Unprecedented Grid Collapses

Cuba is facing severe power outages due to repeated grid failures exacerbated by a U.S. oil blockade. The country's energy infrastructure struggles to cope, resulting in periodic blackouts affecting millions. Restoration efforts focus on microsystems to ensure essential services, while geopolitical tensions with the U.S. add to the challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:33 IST
Cuba Struggles to Restore Power Amid Unprecedented Grid Collapses
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In an ongoing energy crisis, Cuba wrestles with restoring power following its second grid collapse in one week, heightened by a U.S. oil blockade. The failure of a major power plant in Nuevitas caused a nationwide blackout, leaving roughly 10 million people without electricity.

Authorities have initiated measures to create microsystems aimed at reconnecting vital services, such as hospitals and food distribution, across all provinces. Despite these efforts, much of the nation, particularly in the capital, Havana, remains in disarray, faced with unreliable power, sporadic communications, and daily hardships.

The Cuban government, grappling with decades-long energy issues, blames the U.S. trade embargo for exacerbating infrastructural and economic woes. The blockade halted oil supplies from Venezuela, compounding the island's challenges amidst a failing Soviet-era command economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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