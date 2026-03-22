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Telangana's Bold Initiative: Empowering Farmers and Education amidst West Asia Crisis

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announces the distribution of Rs 9,000 crore under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme to 70 lakh farmers, amidst the West Asia crisis. He outlined plans for crop diversification, agricultural exports, and promoting public education. Additionally, funds for women's self-help groups were emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:21 IST
Telangana's Bold Initiative: Empowering Farmers and Education amidst West Asia Crisis
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In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy revealed the distribution of Rs 9,000 crore to support 70 lakh farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, set to be credited in three installments over 45 days. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to agricultural welfare amidst geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Addressing a rally, Reddy emphasized the need for crop diversification and increasing exports to ensure farming remains profitable. With the potential fertilizer shortage due to the Iran-US conflict, he urged discussions with the central government to secure additional supplies for Telangana.

Apart from agriculture, the CM unveiled educational reforms, including the launch of Telangana Public Schools. Efforts are underway to revamp government schools, while Advanced Training Centers aim to provide skill development for the youth. Additionally, the government enhanced loans for women's self-help groups, promoting economic empowerment in urban areas.

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