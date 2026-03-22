Kashmir's Generosity Shines: A Community Unites for Iran's Aid

In a remarkable display of solidarity, residents of Kashmir have come together to contribute to the relief efforts for war-affected Iran. Donations comprising cash, gold, and copper utensils have flowed in from various communities, especially in Shia-majority regions.

The initiative, taking place just after Eid, saw volunteers going door-to-door in a bid to gather aid for those impacted by the West Asia conflict. Residents from Budgam and Baramulla were particularly active, with families even offering livestock as part of their contributions.

The Iranian Embassy has expressed profound gratitude, noting the villagers' warmth and generosity. Officials emphasize that the collected aid will be distributed through official relief channels to ensure it reaches those most in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)