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Seismic Shock: Tonga's 6.2 Magnitude Quake

On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Hihifo, Tonga. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the seismic event occurred at a depth of 79.7 kilometers (49.52 miles). The impact and resulting effects are still being assessed in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:18 IST
Seismic Shock: Tonga's 6.2 Magnitude Quake
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An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck near Hihifo, Tonga, on Monday. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the tremor.

With its epicenter determined at a depth of 79.7 kilometers (49.52 miles), residents in the surrounding areas are evaluating the aftermath of the quake.

Authorities have yet to report on any significant damages or casualties as assessments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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