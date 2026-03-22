Seismic Shock: Tonga's 6.2 Magnitude Quake

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck near Hihifo, Tonga, on Monday. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the tremor.

With its epicenter determined at a depth of 79.7 kilometers (49.52 miles), residents in the surrounding areas are evaluating the aftermath of the quake.

Authorities have yet to report on any significant damages or casualties as assessments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)