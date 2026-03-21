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Resignation Not Enough: Call for In-Depth Probe in Godman Case

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has addressed the resignation of Rupali Chakankar, requesting an extensive investigation into those associated with Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman arrested for alleged rape. She emphasizes the need for accountability, highlighting political links and the necessity for justice under anti-superstition laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:37 IST
Resignation Not Enough: Call for In-Depth Probe in Godman Case
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Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday criticized the resignation of Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, insisting it won't bring resolution to the Ashok Kharat case.

Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman, faces accusations of rape and exploitation, casting light on alleged political protection, said Gaikwad during a statement issued by the Mumbai Congress chief.

Despite anti-superstition laws in Maharashtra, crimes continue due to political linked attitudes, underscoring Gaikwad's demands for accountability and the transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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