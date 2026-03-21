Resignation Not Enough: Call for In-Depth Probe in Godman Case

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday criticized the resignation of Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, insisting it won't bring resolution to the Ashok Kharat case.

Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman, faces accusations of rape and exploitation, casting light on alleged political protection, said Gaikwad during a statement issued by the Mumbai Congress chief.

Despite anti-superstition laws in Maharashtra, crimes continue due to political linked attitudes, underscoring Gaikwad's demands for accountability and the transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)