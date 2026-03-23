Yogi Adityanath Addresses Grievances and Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Progress

In a bid to directly address constituents' concerns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a 'Janata Darshan' at his Lucknow residence on Monday. During the event, individuals laid out various grievances, to which the CM responded with promises of prompt action and assurance against possible injustices.

This public engagement comes as Adityanath continues his routine 'Janata Darshan' rounds since assuming office. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also reviewed progress at the Jewar Airport, now officially the Noida International Airport, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate on March 28. Situated in Uttar Pradesh, this airport aims to enhance connectivity throughout the Delhi NCR region.

Furthermore, at a separate event in the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Adityanath lauded the state's notable strides in healthcare, pointing to significant reductions in both maternal and infant mortality rates. Celebrating these advancements while distributing appointment letters to 1,228 nursing officers, he emphasized the increasing global demand for nursing professionals and the promise of complete employment opportunities in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)